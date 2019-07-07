Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting appears in court in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Greenville County Walmart appeared in court, Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the Walmart on White Horse Road, Friday afternoon for a shooting.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck of Pickens County.

Deputies were able get a description of the suspect and took him into custody a short distance away from the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect as 33-year-old Braylon Lamar Morris.

During his court appearance, Morris told the victim’s father that his son was a good person but he shot him because he introduced him to someone that he didn’t like.

Morris was denied bond.

