Suspect in First Citizens Bank robbery in Spartanburg arrested by U.S. Marshals in W. Va.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The United States Marshals Service arrested a fugitive wanted by Spartanburg Police Department following a bank robbery in Spartanburg earlier this month.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service news release, Joshua Jude allegedly robbed the First Citizens Bank on Jan. 14.

Jude reportedly gave a bank employee a note that said he had a bomb in his backpack and not to put a tracker with the bag containing money.

He then allegedly put the money in his backpack and left the bank.

Information from the investigation indicated that Jude was at a home in Union, West Va.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the Southern District of West Virginia determined that he was at the home on Monday and he was arrested.

West Virginia State Police assisted the task force during Jude’s arrest.