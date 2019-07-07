Suspect in FL murder arrested in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – The suspect in a Florida murder was arrested Sunday morning in Easley.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Erick Lopez was wanted in connection with a shooting on July 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Lopez is charged with first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened at the Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park on 17th Drive South in West Palm Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said 66-year-old Arturo Arriga died from his injuries in the shooting.

Lopez was taken into custody by the US Marshals with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Easley Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.