Suspect in Greenville apartment shooting charged, identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville Police charged and identified a suspect in Wednesday’s apartment shooting that injured two people.

Police said Javis Lamar Smith was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol, and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person in connection with the shooting.

According to Greenville Police, officers were called to the Velo Verdae Apartments on Verdae Boulevard around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, police said they found a man and a woman who were shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said they were able to find the suspect, Smith, and take him into custody a short time after arriving on scene.

