Suspect in home break-ins, thefts from Marion home sought by deputies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One of five people charged following break-ins and property thefts from a Marion home is still wanted by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives arrested and charged Tony Esmer Collins, III, 19, Dylan Scott Petersen, 19, Devon Javaun Tate, 24 and Collin Dalton Young, 19, all of Marion.

A fifth suspect, Joshua Mark Cline, 20, of Bryson City, is still being sought.

Collins, Petersen and Tate are all charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

Young and Cline are charged with one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

According to the release, Phillip and Michelle Petersen, the parents of Dylan Petersen, reported on May 19 that someone had broken into their home on Afternoon Drive. Over $1,200 worth of property was taken from the home, including an antique camera, briefcases and Gatorade.

After the report, detectives charged Collins, Tate and Petersen in that case.

On June 27, the Petersen’s filed a second report of someone going into their home and removing approximately $1,905 worth of property, including multiple cameras and accessories, a TV and a pellet rifle.

All five suspects were charged in that case.

Anyone with information in regards to Cline’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 828-652-2237.