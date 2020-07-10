Suspect in Lavish Lounge shooting brought back to Greenville Co. to face charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of the suspects in the Lavish Lounge nightclub shooting, who was arrested in Georgia on Monday, has been brought back to the Upstate to face charges.

We reported earlier that Jarquez Kezavion Cooper was arrested in Georgia Monday with assistance by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, the Secret Service and the FBI.

Cooper has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff’s Office officials said he is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office told us earlier that the shooting at the nightclub early Sunday morning started after a fight in front of the stage. A total number of 12 rounds were fired, hitting 10 victims.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooting appears to have been gang-related, as gang signs were displayed between those involved in the incident before the shooting occurred.

Investigators said Cooper is accused of being the shooter who fired shots from the stage.

The sheriff’s office said previously that they are still looking to identify three other people involved in the shooting.

In his message to the suspects, Lewis said “we’re coming to get you. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. People are cooperating. We’re going to get the truth of the story of what happened, and you’re going to be held accountable.”