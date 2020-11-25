Suspect in mail theft investigation wanted in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Caitlin Jordan Smith- Courtesy of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for a series of mail thefts in the Candler community.

According to a news release, Caitlin Jordan Smith, of the Candler and Canton, NC areas, is wanted on 13 felony and 3 misdemeanor charges in regard to the mail thefts.

During an investigation, detectives recovered more than 300 pieces of mail and packages that were taken from area residents, which includes multiple personal checks made payable to businesses for bills.

According to the release, detectives are working with postal employees to return unopened mail and packages to victims this week, and all households with stolen mail or packages will be called by the sheriff’s office.

The Canton Police Department is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories