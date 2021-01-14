Suspect in Mountain Energy convenience store armed robbery in Asheville arrested

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man following an armed robbery at a store early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to the reported armed robbery at Mountain Energy convenience store, located at 301 Smokey Park Highway, at around 2:40 a.m.

Once on-scene, they spoke with witnesses and determined that the suspect came into the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

The suspect then left the business.

The employee was not injured during the incident.

Police said a short time later a person who lives near the store called them to report a suspicious person walking through their property.

The information given by the resident led officers to arrest Joseph Michael Johnson, 27, of Asheville.

He was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Johnson was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.