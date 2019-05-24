Suspect in two cases involving deceased babies bonds out of jail Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - An Upstate woman charged in connection to the deaths of two babies, one of them known as "Julie Valentine," bonded out of jail Thursday night.

Brook Graham is charged with murder, child neglect, and desecration of human remains. She was released on a $50,000 bond after seven weeks in jail.

7 News asked her if she wanted to tell her side of the story, whether she had abandoned her babies, and whether there were any other babies, but she did not answer.

Investigators said DNA tests confirmed Graham is the mother of two babies found dead with their umbilical cords still attached, a baby boy found in a garbage bag in 1989 and a baby girl found in 1990, lying in a box covered with bedding and rags. That child came to be known as Julie Valentine.

While she is out on bond, Graham will be tracked with GPS monitoring. She is also forbidden to have any contact with the biological father of the two deceased victims, or with any chidlren.

It is unclear when Graham will appear in court next.