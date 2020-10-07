Suspect in Vanessa Guillen memorial vandalism named

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Killeen Police have released the name of the man accused of vandalizing the memorial for murdered Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

LULAC released video of a man kicking and breaking multiple candles at the memorial last week.

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30th.

Detectives say they identified the man as 29-year -old Lewis Mbote.

If you know his whereabouts, Killeen Police would like you to call 254-501-8800.

