CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP/WSPA) — Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president.

Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm.” The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted an update to social media Monday morning, stating they are looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting. They urged anyone who sees Jones to not approach him and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Christopher Darnell Jones (Photo provided by the UVA Police Department)

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)”