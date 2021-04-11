Suspect sought in Greenwood Burger King shooting

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police are seeking a suspect wanted for attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with a Sunday morning shooting at a Burger King restaurant.

The Greenwood Police Department obtained warrants for 33-year-old Tyriece Brushawn Grant.

Police said Grant and another person were involved in a dispute at the Burger King on Bypass 72 NE Sunday morning when Grant pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the victim. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in stable condition.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Grant fled the scene in a gold Lincoln Continental.

Grant is wanted for the following:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
  • Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store