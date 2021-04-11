Suspect sought in Greenwood Burger King shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police are seeking a suspect wanted for attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with a Sunday morning shooting at a Burger King restaurant.

The Greenwood Police Department obtained warrants for 33-year-old Tyriece Brushawn Grant.

Police said Grant and another person were involved in a dispute at the Burger King on Bypass 72 NE Sunday morning when Grant pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the victim. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in stable condition.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Grant fled the scene in a gold Lincoln Continental.

Grant is wanted for the following:

Attempted Murder

Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.