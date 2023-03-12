LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department needs the public’s help locating a suspect after a shooting injured one person at a local bar.

Officers responded to Topic Lounge located at 1605 West Main Street early Sunday.

Upon arrival, police located one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police identified 31-year-old Aron Oryan Butler as a suspect in reference to the shooting.

Officers charged Butler with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Butler is considered armed and dangerous according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Butler’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Gallo at (864) 871-9184.