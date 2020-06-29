Suspect wanted for auto breaking, burglary in Simpsonville arrested

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials said a suspect wanted for an auto breaking and burglary has been arrested.

According to a news release, police charged Honey Rose Hathaway with one count of auto breaking, two counts of petit larceny, one count of non-violent second-degree burglary and one count of malicious damage.

Hathaway is accused of breaking into a 2019 black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wednesday with intent to commit larceny and stealing vehicle manuals and vehicle registration.

She is also suspected of breaking into Water Leaf Apartments, located at 7001 Wiley Drive, and stealing hand sanitizer, a trash can, pillows and blankets, as well as damaging light fixtures, windows and televisions valued at around $1,500.

According to the release, the auto breaking and burglary happened on June 24 between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Hathaway’s bond was set at $11,000 — $3,500 for the auto breaking and $7,500 for burglary.