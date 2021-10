BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Divison Detectives are looking for a suspect wanted for breaking and entering.

The BCSO said the suspect broke into and entered Arden Presbyterian Church in Arden N.C.

The BCSO has provided photos of the suspect.

(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information about the suspect, call Detective Reed at (828) 250-4420.

