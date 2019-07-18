Suspect wanted for several break-ins, larcenies arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with breaking into several local businesses has been arrested.

29-year-old Travis Shaqwann Fair of Asheville was arrested on Monday, according to Asheville Police.

Officers were in the Montford community when they saw a vehicle run a stop sign.

Officers located the vehicle abandoned and found Fair walking in the area.

Police said that after a foot pursuit, Fair was taken into custody without further incident and charged with the following offenses:

Felony Breaking and Entering x3

Warrant served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x2

Warrant served for Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering

Warrant served for Possession of Burglary Tools

Warrant served for Safecracking

OFA served for Felony Breaking and Entering x5

OFA served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x5

OFA served for Conspire to Break/Enter/Commit Felony Larceny

OFA served for Driving While License Revoked

OFA served for Injury to Personal Property

OFA served for Civil Non-Support

OFA served for Failure to Secure Passenger Under 16

Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest

Resisting Public Officer

Fugitive Warrant Served from Tennessee

Fugitive Warrant Served from South Carolina

Additional charges are pending in connection with other breaking and enterings and larcenies in the area, according to police.