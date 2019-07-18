Suspect wanted for several break-ins, larcenies arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with breaking into several local businesses has been arrested.
29-year-old Travis Shaqwann Fair of Asheville was arrested on Monday, according to Asheville Police.
Officers were in the Montford community when they saw a vehicle run a stop sign.
Officers located the vehicle abandoned and found Fair walking in the area.
Police said that after a foot pursuit, Fair was taken into custody without further incident and charged with the following offenses:
- Felony Breaking and Entering x3
- Warrant served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x2
- Warrant served for Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering
- Warrant served for Possession of Burglary Tools
- Warrant served for Safecracking
- OFA served for Felony Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Conspire to Break/Enter/Commit Felony Larceny
- OFA served for Driving While License Revoked
- OFA served for Injury to Personal Property
- OFA served for Civil Non-Support
- OFA served for Failure to Secure Passenger Under 16
- Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest
- Resisting Public Officer
- Fugitive Warrant Served from Tennessee
- Fugitive Warrant Served from South Carolina
Additional charges are pending in connection with other breaking and enterings and larcenies in the area, according to police.