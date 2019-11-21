Suspected package thief caught on camera in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The holiday season is underway and authorities are asking for residents to protect themselves from porch pirates after an incident in Greenville County.

Kristy Chasse told WSPA’s Ayla Ferrone that a woman was caught on camera stealing two packages from her front porch.

In the video, a woman is seen exiting a blue Ford and grabbing two packages off of Chasse’s porch before driving away. Chasse said the presents were a part of her son’s Christmas gift.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on November 19.

On their Facebook Page, Greenville Police offered the following tips to help avoid falling victim to porch pirates:

• Have packages delivered to your work

• Leave specific delivery instructions

• Have a security system as a deterrent

• Be home at the time of delivery if possible