GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are asking for help identifying suspects who are responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damages at a hotel.

They say the pictured suspects caused over $4K in damages to a hotel room inside of the Holiday Inn Express on Woodruff Road.

If anyone has information regarding their identities, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-222599.