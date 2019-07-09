Suspect’s charges dropped, deputy demoted after evidence was thrown away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Several gun and drugs charges were dropped against a suspect and a Greenville County deputy was demoted after he was found to have thrown away a piece of evidence in the case.

Last year, Danny Mullinax was arrested and charged with two gun and four drug charges.

“Hundreds of items [were] seized in the search warrant,” said 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Among the items taken was a wallet. When Mullinax’s attorney asked to see it, it was gone. The Solicitor’s office found surveillance footage outside the evidence room that revealed what happened to the wallet: Deputy Wesley Arflin threw it away.

“What it shows is that when he’s finishing up this paperwork, he puts this wallet into the trash can,” Wilkins said.

Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown said his deputy just made a mistake.

“It cost him,” Brown said. “And he paid for it with a suspension and a demotion.”

“I think one of the things [Arflin] said was that he thought it was just a worn out, old wallet…didn’t have any evidentiary purpose,” Wilkins said. “The investigation…it was sort of a mistake is sort of how we left it, with really no good explanation.”

Wilkins said there are consequences. The Solicitor’s Office ended up dropping the six charges against Mullinax in the case.

“Part of the rationale was that we had other cases that we could proceed against Mr. Mullinax,” Wilkins said. “But as well, it did have potentially difficult issues it would create for the prosecution in this case.”

Wilkins said Mullinax was also facing separate drug charges at the time and has been sentenced to about eight years in prison on those charges.

The Sheriff said Arflin will get a second chance.

“In a year’s time, he will have an opportunity to get that master deputy rank back,” Brown said. “He can apply the board for a master deputy and interview.”

Mullinax’s attorney declined to comment.

Wilkins said they evaluate whether evidence is permissible in a case by case basis. At this point, he said they aren’t looking into any other cases Arflin has handled. Brown also said he has no information that Arflin compromised evidence in any other case.