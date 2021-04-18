Suspects ID’d in shooting several blocks away from Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting that occurred near Winthrop University, Rock Hill PD said on Saturday.

Charlotte resident Thailan Jackson, 20, and Rock Hill resident Anthony Burris, 18 face multiple charges including gun-related charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 16-year-old unidentified juvenile is also facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Officials responded to calls regarding a residential shooting on Lancaster Ave. on Friday around 4:30 p.m. A Rock Hill officer in an unmarked vehicle witnessed suspects in a Silver Chevy Impala shoot into the home. When contacted the suspect’s vehicle tried to flee and crashed near Winthrop University. They were taken into custody a short time later.

Winthrop University issued a campus-wide notification, however, the shooting did not occur on campus.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted and this remains an active investigation.

No injuries were reported.