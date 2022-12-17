AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tony Lee Berry’s 23-year-old son, Darius Berry, was arrested Thursday morning by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Darius has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the disappearance and murder of Krystal Anderson, a missing mother of four from Wagener who was dating the older Berry and disappeared in August.

Krystal Anderson (left) and Tony Lee Berry

Krystal Anderson Disappearance Timeline:

According to warrants in the case, cell phone data and records put Tony Lee Berry and his son Darius at the scene in Newberry County, SC, where the older Berry’s vehicle was found burned.

Witnesses gave testimony to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Tony Lee Berry had been seen forcing Krystal Anderson into the same car on August 20th during a verbal altercation, according to the warrant filed by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for Tony Lee Berry’s arrest.