Suspects wanted in connection to missing person case in Rutherford Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators are actively trying to locate Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey. (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a missing person case in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding Daryl Jamichael Price. 

Deputies are searching for missing Daryl Price (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Price has been missing from the Ellenboro area of Rutherford County since Friday, Nov. 20. 

Sheriff’s Office investigators are also actively trying to locate Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey. 

They say both Goode and Dickey are suspects in the disappearance of Price. Goode and Dickey both currently have warrants for their arrest issued on other matters.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Price, Goode or Dickey call Rutherford County 911 Communications 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477

The public is also urged not to approach Goode or Dickey as they are considered armed and dangerous.  Call 911. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

