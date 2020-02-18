Suspended Colleton Co. sheriff faces 13 more corruption charges

FILE – In this March 10, 2016 file photo, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland talks with members of the media about the search for multiple missing children near the community of Smoaks, S.C. The suspended South Carolina sheriff already indicted on domestic violence charges now faces additional criminal charges including giving alcohol to someone under 21 and using his power to continue a sexual relationship with an employee, authorities said. The new indictments against Strickland were unsealed Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff already indicted on domestic violence charges now faces 13 additional criminal charges.

The indictments unsealed Tuesday against suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland accuse him of a broad range of corruption and misconduct.

The indictments say Strickland used deputies to do personal work and campaign for him while on duty.

Prosecutors say Strickland used his power to hire, fire and determine salaries to coerce an employee to keep having a sexual relationship.

Other indictments say Strickland used county money to pay for expenses that weren’t part of his duties to go to a Myrtle Beach law enforcement conference and while he was there gave alcohol to a subordinate who was under age 21.