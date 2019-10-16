WATCH LIVE: Suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis in court for hearing

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Days before suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is expected to go to trial for obstruction of justice and misconduct charges, a court hearing was announced for Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Solicitor Leslie Robinson said Will Lewis will appear for a hearing at the Greenville County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Few details were released about the hearing, which was announced just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis’ trial is expected to start on Monday in Greenville County.

We will be in court for the hearing and we’ll bring you the latest on this as more information is released.

