Suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis to continue testimony on Day 4 of his trial

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will continue his testimony during the fourth day of his trial in Greenville Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lewis took the stand in his own defense, as he faces criminal charges and stands accused of using a taxpayer funded trip to have an extramarital affair with his assistant, Savanah Nabors.

Nabors on Tuesday testified she was sexually assaulted by Lewis on the trip to Charlotte in 2017.

On Wednesday, Lewis described what happened as consensual.

Ultimately, it’s two charges of misconduct in office that this jury is considering.

The state said he used public funds to plan the out of state trip to have the affair.

On the stand Wednesday, Lewis admitted what he did was wrong but it wasn’t misconduct.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. and attorneys said earlier this week that the trial would likely come to a close on today.

