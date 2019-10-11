Suspended Greenville Co. sheriff’s trial date set

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
will lewis_484330

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a suspended South Carolina sheriff who faces multiple counts of misconduct.

News outlets report attorney Rauch Wise, who is representing Sheriff Will Lewis, confirms the trial will begin Oct. 21 in state court in Greenville.

Judge G. Thomas Cooper Jr. will be presiding.

In October 2017, Lewis’ former assistant, Savannah Nabors, accused him of sexually assaulting her. Lewis said he had a consensual affair with Nabors, but denied the sexual assault allegation. A $250,000 settlement was reached in October 2018 in the civil lawsuit.

The suit prompted a State Law Enforcement Division investigation, and Lewis was charged with misconduct, obstruction of justice, and perjury several months after the complaint was filed.

