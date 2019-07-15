Suspicious fire damages home in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A fire at a mobile home in Sunday morning in Easley is being investigated as suspicious.

According to the Easley Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10:43am on Preston Street.

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported smoke coming out of the home.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

“”I am proud of the quick action of our firefighters as well as the cooperation of partner agencies to bring about a safe resolution to a potentially bad situation,” said Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack.

The Easley Fire Department Origin and Cause Team and Easley Police Department are investigating the fire.

