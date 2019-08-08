Suspicious package found behind Homeland Park Elem. in Anderson Co., bomb squad on-scene

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the bomb squad has responded to an area elementary school after a suspicious package was found behind the school.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies responded to Homeland Park Elementary School after a staff member found the package Thursday morning.

Foster said the bomb squad is still on-scene at this time.

Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton with Anderson County District 5 said a custodian at the school found the package, called their supervisor and then they notified law enforcement.

Newton said the custodian was the only person inside the school at the time of the discovery.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

