Swamp rabbit expansion

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – The swamp rabbit trail is expanding and tonight the public will get a chance to see abs weigh in on those plans.

The trail is a multi-use greenway, that provides a pathway through the upstate, past rivers and green space.

Monday nights meeting is an open invitation for the public to come out look at plans ask questions and give input on the expansion.

For William and Sabrina McKinney visiting the Swamp Rabbit Trail near Cleveland Park is a treat.

“We just had a little time off today and wanted to take a moment to get a little exercise in,” said Sabrina McKinney..

It’s an activity hundreds of Upstate residents do each week, from biking on the trail alone or with a companion or with a child, to walking four legged friends on a clear day. These are the kind of activities officials want to expand.

“We really see this as a unique opportunity given that it goes through an area with a decent amount of development already, great proximity to downtown, said Kevin Howard, City of Greenville, Economic Development.

The current trail ends in Cleveland Park, but expands more than 20 miles from the Reedy River to Travelers Rest.

With the pending expansion of the trail by 4.5 miles, those who use it will follow a path that leads them through Nickeltown, past the Verdea area, around Interstate 85 and ultimately ending at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research near Lauren’s road.

“I enjoy this part of it. If it comes to your neighborhood get out there and try it out, see what you think,” said William McKinney.

For city officials safety is priority for those using the trails. Greenville city and county deputies have officers dedicated to patrolling the trails in cars, on bikes and on foot.

As the trail continues to grow, so will the conversations about safety.

“We really see what we’re doing here with this master plan is to kind of supplement and really take to the next level the planning and vision for that area,” said Kevin Howard.

Monday night’s kick-off meeting is one of several opportunities the public will have to give their input on the project. It started at 5:30 and ended at 7:30 at the University Center Greenville Auditorium on Pleasantburg Drive.

This is a city and county project, for their phase of the plan, the city hired the firm Stantec Urban Places to help develop the master plan.