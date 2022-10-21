Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville ice hockey is back and you can enjoy the Swamp Rabbits 2022-2023 home season opener this weekend. Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Swamp Rabbits are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s LA King’s, new this year, and the AHL’s Ontario Reign.



The voice of the Swamp Rabbit’s Mark Shelley said you can expect a higher level of play this year. Players will enter through the crowd in a party on plaza at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena that starts at 5.

Families can enjoy a family four pack including dinner for the evening and check out free giveaways like the rally towels as well. For tickets go to swamprabbits.com or the box office before the game.