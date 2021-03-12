Swamp Rabbits celebrate women in sports and leadership roles in the community

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – March is Women’s History Month and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits are celebrating women empowerment with a women in sports event this Saturday.

The Swamp Rabbits will host the event at The Well Saturday at 4:30 PM. The daylong event will feature the girls only youth hockey league games at the well with teams from the greater Greenville Hockey Association and rival teams nearby from Charlotte in Winston Salem.

The Swamp Rabbit’s will also host a panel discussion on female influence in the sports industry.

You will hear from panelists from our area including influential women in sports from Furman University, Anderson University, Spire sports, a female Olympian and partners in media relations.

The women will share their stories of perseverance and determination and offer advice to aspiring female athletes and leaders.

The event will be on the Furman plaza at the well and a hockey game of follow tomorrow evening against the Jacksonville iceman

swamprabbits.com/women