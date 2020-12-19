Swamp Rabbits hockey home opening weekend includes blood drive, new regulations to promote fans health and safety

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- The Swamp Rabbits Hockey team is holding their home opening weekend complete with a night to honor local first responders and heros, a blood drive Saturday and new safety regulations.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena GM Beth Paul said you will enter the arena through touch-less metal detectors, scan your ticket from your phone and pass through glass doors. This is in an effort to stop the spread of germs.

She said a new bagless policy won’t allow you to bring a bag into the arena unless it’s for medical purposes and you can bring what you can fit in your pockets only.

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Matt Trust said the team is excited to welcome families and close acquaintances to sit together in seats draped with “Rabbit Rags”or rally towels for them to practice social distancing and take with them to support the team throughout and after the game.

The towels will be on seats in groups of 2,4,6,8 and families should sit within these groups, spread out throughout the bowl and upper eating areas if necessary.

Opening weekend Dec 18 and 19 the Samp Rabbits will play the Florida Everblades.

The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive Saturday Dec 19 from 230-630. You can make an appt online or when you walk up and receive two free tickets to the game and a long sleeved t-shirt.