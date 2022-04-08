Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday April 8, 2022 the Swamp Rabbit Hockey team will honor first responders with free entry to a game. The Swamp Rabbits are playing the Rapid City Rush from South Dakota at 7 pm.

Doors open at the Bon Secours Wellness arena at 6 but come to the concourse at 5 for touch a truck with Greenville Fire, EMS. Simpsonville, Mauldin, games and more.

If you’re a first responder requesting tickets call (864) 674-PUCK (7825)

For a family four pack, which is a discounted package, visit this link to buy tickets before you go and you’ll receive four, as well as hot dogs, chips and a drink for the family.

The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a set of thunder sticks to help them get loud and excited about the game.