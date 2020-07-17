Swamp Rabbits hockey team partners with Greenville youth hockey to collect cans for hungry children

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team, in partnership with Greenville youth hockey, are collecting cans for a can drive on July 17 and 18 for Loaves and Fishes of Greenville.

The can drive is happening at the Bon Secoures Wellness Arena and will be touchless. Volunteers will be social distancing and can pick up cans from the back of your vehicle when you pull up out front by the box office.

Farris Steele Johnson, Development Manager at Loaves and Fishes, said their organization is collecting more food than normal because there are more families hurting financially and in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said non-perishable food items are best, including those that are appropriate for children.

Johnson says you can also pull up and scan a QR code on your phone to be able to give a financial donation.

For giving a nonperishable food item donation or a financial donation adults will receive one voucher to attend a Swamp Rabbits game in the 2020-2021 season.

Youth who donate will be able to skate on the ice at The Well at a later date.



To give a financial donation online to loaves and fishes click here.