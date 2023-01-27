Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -It’s a big night in hockey at The Well Saturday, January 28.

The Swamp Rabbits welcome NASCAR drivers for NASCAR night presented by ALLOY employer services.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. Clemson vs South Carolina hockey game.

The club teams will play for the Palmetto Cup on the ice ahead of the Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates.

There will be a party on the plaza starting at 5 p.m. where you can meet NASCAR drivers and check out the pre-game car show featuring local speedway drivers.

The official NASCAR e-simulator will be outside as well as other cars.

You can also catch the Darlington trophy and Raceway Pacecar.

Tickets to the club game is also admission into the Swamp Rabbits game.

Don’t miss giveaways and the NASCAR night jersey auction after the game at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets