Swamp Rabbits host home opener with freebies at the door and fun for fans

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – The Swamp Rabbit hockey team will host their home opener hockey game Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Bon Secours Wellness arena.

Coach Andrew Lord told 7NEWS he is excited that nine players will be returning and continue to maintain the momentum they had in the last season. Families will be welcomed at the arena Friday with the opportunity to purchase a family four pack, or greater, including tickets to the game, hotdogs, chips and a drink at a discounted rate.

The pregame party will be starting at 5 p.m. with food and games for people to enjoy. At 6 p.m., doors to the Wellness Arena open and the game starts at 7 p.m..

Before the game, a ceremony will take place honoring Bretton Cameron, a legendary player for the Swamp Rabbits hockey team and the Greenville Growl before them.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Swamp Rabbit website here.