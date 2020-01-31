Swamp Rabbits support Harvest Hope, teachers with food drive and discounts

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA-TV)

The Swamp Rabbits hockey team is hoping you’ll support their team and the community this weekend. 7 News Christine Scarpelli and Earth FM Craig Debolt spoke to the team and community partners about the weekend.

Community Engagement Director and team reporter Lindsey Fulcher said on Friday night the Swamp Rabbits will take $5 off a ticket of any teacher who shows their school ID in honor of teacher appreciation night.

You will also receive $5 off your ticket if you bring canned good and non perishable food items to donate to Harvest Hope food bank.

Fulcher said there will also be a celebration for Stomper, the team mascot, as he turns 4 and the Swamp Rabbits celebrate four years as this team.

The cans will be accepted all weekend. Attendees will be encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel character on Saturday night and Sunday children enter free of charge.

To learn more about this promotion and ticket schedule visit the Swamp Rabbits website.