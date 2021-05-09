SWAT, CMPD searching for man who shot woman and stood next to her with rifle in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who shot a woman and then stood with a rifle next to her, as SWAT negotiators moved in early Saturday morning.

While most of us were sleeping around 1:30 Saturday morning, a neighbor on Kentucky Avenue near Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte says he heard several gunshots followed about 15 minutes later by a loud bang.

CMPD’s SWAT team moved in.

“Who wants to go to jail, and who wants to almost die due to getting shot?” said neighbor Devondia Hamilton. “It’s very sad, it’s enough crime already going on, and for it to be this close to home, it’s very disturbing.”

CMPD says 41-year-old Michael Roach shot a woman.

When police got to Kentucky Avenue, they say Roach was holding a rifle, standing next to the woman he shot. At some point, he ran away to a nearby house.

“What are you serious? Oh my! Yeah, that’s a lot, that’s a lot, that’s too much,” said Hamilton.

Officers got the victim to a safe spot so paramedics could begin treating her until an ambulance could rush her to the hospital. She’s expected to recover.

Police searched for Roach, but he got away.

“Put a sheet over your head, and have somebody take you into the magistrate’s office. Turn yourself in, because it could turn another way, just by it already being armed and dangerous,” said Hamilton.

SWAT was called in to help search for Roach. The public was being encouraged to avoid the area as multiple parts of the neighborhood were being blocked off.

Roach was initially believed to be inside of a residence but it was later determined that he was not at that location and had fled on foot. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

This is an active investigation and a developing story and we’ll have more details as it comes into the newsroom.