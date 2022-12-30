ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery.

Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward a victim and managed to shoot a gun inside the home.

The victim was able to secure the gun and flee from the suspect, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the victim ran to another residence along Shiloh Road. Tessendorf remained in the residence where the incident occurred.

Officials responded to the residence and Tessendorf was immediately taken into custody.

He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.