ANDERSON COUNTY ,S.C. (WSPA) – SWAT teams and negotiators were called to a home in Anderson County Thursday evening.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at around 6 p.m. a call was made for assistance with a domestic complaint in the area around Severn and Gordon streets.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect has not been cooperative with deputies and and SWAT and negotiations were called in to try and ease him out of the house.

The situation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.