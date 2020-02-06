SWAT situation in Simpsonville ends with no injuries

1  of  2
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are no injuries after the SWAT team was called to a scene in Simpsonville on Wednesday night.

Greenville County deputies responded to 106 Hillcrest Ave. to serve a warrant at 7:14 p.m., according to Simpsonville Police and dispatch officials.

SWAT team members were called to assist and the situation ended peacefully after over an hour on scene, according to crews at the location.

There is no word yet on the arrest made.

The scene has been cleared, according to the 7 News crew on scene.

