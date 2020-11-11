SWAT situation underway at home in Simpsonville, Rudolph Gordon Elem. School on lockout

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said one of the district’s elementary schools is currently on lockout due to a SWAT situation at a home in Simpsonville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team is at a home on Heritage Drive in Simpsonville.

Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies were attempting to serve carjacking and burglary warrants on a man, who then barricaded himself inside the home.

Greenville County Schools officials said Rudolph Gordon Elementary School is currently on lockout due to law enforcement activity in the nearby area.

