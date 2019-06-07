1 in custody, SWAT on scene at Inman Dr., Anderson Police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - One person was taken into custody after a dispute between neighbors in Anderson.
Anderson Police, negotiators and a SWAT team responded just before 8 a.m. to a home on Inman Drive.
One person was taken into custody after pushing his neighbor and threatening to shoot officers, according to police.
Police said officials attempted to negotiate with the suspect for more than an hour and a half before using gas to get him out of the home.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
