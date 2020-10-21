SWAT team responds to Holland Dr. after shooting in Belton

Deputies responded to Holland Dr. after a shooting in Belton on Friday. (Photo: David Rogers)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT team have responded to Holland Dr. near Hwy 252 after a shooting incident in Belton Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a shooting incident that occurred at an address on AC Garrison Rd in Belton. The suspect in that shooting could be inside the residence on Holland Dr., deputies said.

There is no word yet on possible injuries in the shooting.

The SWAT team and deputies are trying to get the suspect to exit on Holland Dr. at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.