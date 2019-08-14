Swedish court finds US rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The court said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defense and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.” As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

That means the three face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offense in the country again.

The three were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.

