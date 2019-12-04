Sweet Bites Bakery offers treats for those with allergies this holiday season

Sweet Bites Bakery offers gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free goodies and treats.

Baker Anita Evans said she studied at culinary school without any knowledge of her food allergies but recently was told by her doctor to avoid gluten, dairy and sugar.

Evans takes orders for customers with similar allergies and food sensitivities while also offering vegan and vegetarian friendly treats.

Evans said she works to prevent cross contamination with flours and ingredients when she bakes.

Evans requests three days to prepare your order. You can contact her at the website below.

