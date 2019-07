LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office said the autopsy of a woman, whose body was found in a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on Saturday, revealed that she died after being shot in the back of the head.

We reported earlier that the body of Michelle Marie Dodge, of 27, of York, S.C., was found dead in a wooded area in the 900 block of McDaniel Road in Laurens.