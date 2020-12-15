Sylvan Learning Center offers advice to parents to keep kids learning during Winter Break

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Sylvan Learning Center franchisee Amy Gardner said she highly recommends parents stay engaged over the Winter break to prevent months worth of learning loss.

Over the Winter break, often 2-3 weeks out of in-person or online school, Gardner said it’s important to keep students learning and reading. She suggests reading recipies and cooking with family or reading a book or series of them can help if the student is older.

Games can also benefit the student’s mind by counting money playing Monopoly or putting together a puzzle.

Find online resources for free at Sylvan Learning Center .

