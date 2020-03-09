SYNNEX Corp. cancels all events through April, including conferences in Greenville, due to coronavirus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – SYNNEX Corporation officials confirmed Monday that they have canceled all company-sponsored events in the U.S. and Canada, including an event scheduled to take place in Greenville later this month, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Bob Stegner, the North American Senior Vice President of Marketing for SYNNEX Corporation, all events through April 30 have been canceled due to the “impact of COVID-19 and its risks of spreading.”

Stegner said the cancellations include the upcoming “Spring Varnex” and the “Red, White & You” conferences at the Greenville Convention Center scheduled for March 29 – April 1, where were expected to draw more than 900 visitors to the city.

“The health and safety of our partners and associates is our highest priority. We want to thank our event sponsors, vendors and the many hundreds of participants and associates who have made travel plans to be a part of these events,” Stegner said.

According to the release, the company said it will continue to monitor developments in regard to the coronavirus and said they will make decisions about SYNNEX events scheduled in May and beyond in the coming weeks.