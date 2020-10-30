T.L. Hanna plays Westside High for bragging rights in rivalry game Friday

Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA) T.L. Hanna and Westside High Schools will play Friday night for bragging rights in their rivalry game.

Hanna Athletic Director John Cann said this will be one of the smallest crowds, only around 1000 people, because of coronavirus requirements for distancing.

Cann said the game is typically highly attended and a huge money maker for the two schools, who typically split the entrance total.

Hanna has won three straight in the series after Westside won three straight.

Hanna is 3-0 in region 1-5A and overall and hasn’t played the past two weeks due to COVID issues for their opponents (Byrnes and then Hillcrest). Their last game was an Oct. 9th win over J. L. Mann.

Westside is 5-0 overall and wrapped-up the region 1-4A crown with last week’s win over Pickens.

